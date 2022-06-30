Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Randy Abbey, has revealed that Herve Renard rejected Black Stars coaching opportunity following the sacking of CK Akonnor.

Following the sacking of Akonnor following Ghana’s poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, a three-member committee was put together by the FA to settle on a new coach within 48 hours.

The committee eventually settled on Milovan Rajevac, but the Serbian lasted for just five months in the job before being fired after the Black Stars’ disappointing campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon having signed a one-year renewable deal.

Ghana failed to win a single game during the tournament in Cameroon and finished at the bottom of a group that contained Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros. This represented Ghana’s worst outing at the AFCON since 2006, leading to Rajevac being relieved of his post.

Opening up on the committee’s choices, Mr Abbey said they initially wanted Renard from Saudi Arabia but the Frenchman turned down the offer.

READ ALSO

“The GFA gave us 48 hours to settle on a new coach for the team and we decided that we have to go in for someone who understands the culture of the country,” he told Accra-based Original FM.

“Herve Renard was our first choice but when we contacted him, he was not ready to leave his work with the Saudi Arabia team because he told us he wants to lead the side to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

“Again, his monthly was a problem because he was on an $80,000 but we were still ready to negotiate with him,” he added.

The GFA went on to replace Rajevac with Otto Addo, who has since qualified the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup after edging Nigeria in the playoffs in March.