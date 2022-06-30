A prominent video director, Kofi Awuah, has exposed some models who end up in bed with artistes after music video shoots.

Making the comments in an interview on 321 live with Ike, Mr Awuah said some models, although passionate about their craft, flirt with artistes on set and go further to link up with them for their own gains.

He made mention of some instances where models who need extra funds to survive strike sexual deals with artistes beyond the set.

“They come on set and you agree on a rate or something like that and you pay them but because they are doing it out of need or funds to survive they end up going home with the artistes.”

The reason, he said, is that the wages offered the models are meager, and all boils down to the fact that the entire crew runs a tight budget.



