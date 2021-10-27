We all make mistakes at work — and it’s not a bad thing. It’s how we grow and become better at our jobs.

Maybe you missed a deadline or came to a client meeting completely unprepared. Whatever it was, the most important thing is that you take action and address the situation sooner rather than later.

Here’s how to save your reputation and recover from a mistake at work:

1. Allow yourself to feel bad.

It’s completely normal to feel embarrassed, ashamed, disappointed, or worried that you might get fired.

Accept what happened and allow yourself to take in those emotions — but not for too long. Then, take a few deep breaths and tell yourself, it’s not the end of the world.

2. Assess what happened

Pretend it was someone else that made the mistake and evaluate what happened with a calm, objective eye.

Maybe it wasn’t your fault at all, but you won’t know until you look at the situation from an unbiased perspective.

3. Fix your mistake (if possible) and apologise

If there’s a way to fix your mistake, do it immediately. Then, let your boss know what happened and apologise. Depending on how big or small the mistake was, you can do it via email or in person.

Keep it short and get to the point: “Hi [X], I sent you the wrong sales report this morning. I’m so sorry about that. I just emailed you the correct one, but please let me know if there’s anything else I can do.”

If any of your colleagues were affected by the mistake, reach out and apologise to them as well. But be mindful of who you share the news with — not everyone in the office needs to know.

4. Have a private meeting with your boss.