Nana Ekua Mansa, the Queenmother of Kansaworodo Traditional Area, has expressed shock over a herdsman, who allegedly inflicted multiple machete wounds on one Madam Josephine Kukuua Wallace, a food Vendor at Kansaworodo in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

She said this was the second time the suspect, only known as Mr Umaro, had been involved in the same heinous crime within the Kansaworodo township.

Nana Mansa in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kansaworodo in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis, expressed concern over the act, and wondered why some herdsmen were brutalising the people.

According to the Queenmother, Umaro in the early hours of Sunday, May 14, 2023, without any provocation, allegedly inflicted multiple machete wounds on Madam Wallace, who was on her way to the Kansaworodo Lorry Station.

The Queenmother described the attempt on Madam Wallace’s life by the herdsman as barbaric and criminal.

Nana Mansa said the continuous hunting of innocent people in the Kansaworodo community by the herdsman posed worry and threat to the peace and stability in the area.

The Queenmother expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Western Regional Police command for arresting the herdsman and placing him into police custody.

