The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has announced that rains accompanied by thunder and windy conditions would affect some parts of the country in the afternoon of Sunday, April, 24.

In a tweet to announce this, GMA said the rains would affect Accra, Ashanti, Central and other regions in the south of the country.

“Rain, thunder and windy conditions are expected later this morning over the Volta before drifting to the Eastern, Gt. Accra, Ashanti, Central and Western regions in the afternoon,” GMA said in a tweet.

Ghana’s Marine space will be quite unstable today. Strong winds and heavy rains will be experienced.

The effects of the rainstorm will be felt over parts of Southern Ghana today. pic.twitter.com/7VNDDH3zKe — Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organisation has cautioned the public against indiscriminate waste disposal ahead of the rainy season to avoid floods.