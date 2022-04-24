2 separate road crashes recorded on Tema motorway

Two separate accidents were recorded on the Accra bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (Tema Motorway) between Adjei Kojo and Abattoir on Saturday.

The Police, on its Facebook page, noted that the two accidents involved “a saloon car and an articulated truck, and single rollover rigid truck.”

The cause of the two accidents is yet unknown, but police have stated that they will provide an update to the public as soon as the facts are uncovered.

According to the Police, the accident partially obstructed the free flow of traffic.

Therefore, the police entreated “motorists approaching the crash scenes to drive with prudent speed and comply with police hand signals and directions”.

Meanwhile, the Tema and Airport MTTD Accident Prevention Squads (APS) were at the scene controlling traffic.

Also, the Road Safety Management Service Limited crew stood by to assist with the recovery and towing of the vehicles.