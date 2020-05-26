Former Hearts of Oak Board Chairman, Emmanuel Martey Commodore Mensah, says the poor recruitment of players has been the bane of the club’s trophy-less run.

Should the club fail to win any trophy this year, the Phobian club will extend their trophyless run to a decade.

Supporters have consistently agitated against the management of the club due to the club’s inability to win trophies.

However, Mr Commodore believes the poor recruitment of players has been a major problem to the club.

According to him, the club does not sign experienced players that can help the club to clinch trophies.

“Hearts of Oak is a big club and the club must buy good players to play for the club,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I think the recruitment has been poor over the years and I am ready to challenge any player.

“The club does not sign players who are ready to play and die for the club. Moving forward, I think this should change.

“Hearts of Oak is a big club and it will always be. We had players who played together and won trophies but that is not what we see today,” he added.

The last time Hearts of Oak came close to winning a trophy was against Asante Kotoko.

However, they were whipped 3:1 by Kotoko to lift the MTN FA Cup in Tamale.