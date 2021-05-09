Aziz Haruna Futah, a former Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee (NCC) Chairman believes the DNA of the club will be restored soon.

The Phobians have gone a decade without winning any major trophy.

The club seemed to have found its rhyme following the appointment of Samuel Boadu but the supporters have been agitating following the 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC last week.

Mr Futah, who has served the club for years, believes the winning mentality of the club will be restored soon but called on the supporters to support the board and the management.

“I know the in and out of Hearts of Oak and the problem will soon be over,” he told Adom TV on ‘Agro Ne Fom’.

“I believe the DNA of the club will be restored soon. I am calling on the supporters to believe in the coach [Samuel Boadu] because we all saw what he did at Medeama. We should not criticise him because he lost to Dreams FC.

“Let us support the board and management because even when the club was winning trophies in the past, there were problems but we stuck together and we kept on winning.

“I know it is difficult because more than a decade and there is no trophy to show but let us keep pushing and believe,” he added.

Hearts of Oak currently sit on the 4th position with 34 points on the Ghana Premier League league log and will play King Faisal on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.