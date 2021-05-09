Acting upon intelligence, the Tema Regional Police Command on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, arrested a 25-year-old suspected notorious robber by name Musah Adamu aka Adams at his hideout in Tema.

The suspect together with his accomplices, now on the run, on November 24, 2020, engaged in a suspected robbery activity at Tema Industrial Area at about 2.50am, but absconded when police responded to a distress call; leaving behind his mobile phone and his unregistered motorbike which were retrieved by police.

The suspect has since been on the radar of police until his arrest on Wednesday.

Adamu and his gang specialize in the use of industrial cutters, grinders, heavy-duty hammers and equipment to break into Banks, Companies and Warehouses.

Some members of Adamu’s gang are currently on trial at the Sunyani High Court after their arrest during a robbery activity.

Other members wanted by the police in connection with the robbery in November 2020 are Ali aka Dangote, Nsiah aka Nab, Efo aka Senior Man, Solani, Quarshie, Santiago and Adamu; a Taxi Driver in Tema.

Musah Adams

Musah Adamu has since been arraigned before the Tema Circuit Court and remanded into police custody to re-appear on May 17, 2021.

The general public is hereby called upon to volunteer and assist the police with any information that will lead to the arrest and subsequent prosecution of the above named suspects who are now on the run.