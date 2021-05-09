Former National Chapters Committee [NCC] for Hearts of Oak, Aziz Haruna Futah, has called for proper structures at the various stadia to help fight hooliganism.

Hooliganism in Ghana football has been a canker. In the ongoing 2020/21 football season, hooliganism has taken away the beauty of the game.

Match officials were beaten mercilessly by livid home fans of Wamanafo Mighty Royals in the National Division One League.

Some match officials have been banned and suspended indefinitely due to poor officiating.

And according to Haruna Futah the Ghana Football Association [GFA] and the government must come together to bring out a policy that will help curb hooliganism at the various stadia.

“The attitude of supporters has not changed since the May 9 disaster at the Accra Sports Stadium,” he told ‘Agro ne Fom‘ on Adom TV.

“Every year we remember the victims of May 9 but nothing has changed and if we don’t take care, such a disaster will happen in the future.

“Supporters must be educated on how to behave when they go to the stadium and I calling on the Ghana Football Association to collaborate with government to enroll a programme that will help fight this canker because we need peace at the various stadia.

“We will gather at the Sports Ministry and visit the victims but that is not enough to fight the hooliganism,” he added.