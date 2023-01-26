Hearts of Oak midfielder, Linda Mtange, says the club cannot end the ongoing 2022/23 football season without winning a title.

The Phobians have been dumped out of the MTN FA Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Dreams FC.

Hearts of Oak now have the Premier League to contest for and currently sit at 4th on the league log with 21 points after 13 games played.

However, the DR Congo international admits it will be tough for Hearts of Oak to wrestle the title from Asante Kotoko.

He believes though that it is possible to win the GPL when they go beyond their limits.

“It will be difficult for Hearts of Oak to win the league this season,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“The only way we can have a chance is for the players to play beyond the level we are doing now. It will take dedication and a strong mentality to help Hearts achieve our objective.

“We cannot end the season without a trophy, so after being eliminated from the FA Cup, we must come together and make fans proud by trying to win the league.

“But it will not be easy. I want to achieve greatness with the club during my time. We need all the fans behind us to achieve this aim.”

The Phobians will travel to play Medeama SC in the matchday 14 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.