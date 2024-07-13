Accra Hearts of Oak has made significant moves in the ongoing transfer window by securing the services of Nations FC duo.

Defender Michael Mensah Awuah has committed to a three-year contract following a successful completion of his medical assessment last Friday.

🌳 | 🔴🟡🔵 PHOBIA Drumroll please…

Welcome to the Phobia family, Michael Mensah Awuah! We’re excited to have you on board and can’t wait to see you shine in the iconic Hearts of Oak colours. Phobia! Masters!#AHOSC #PositiveEnergy #Starlife#Phobia4life pic.twitter.com/icRwa2rh3i — Phooobia! – #WeNeverSayDie 🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 13, 2024

Similarly, striker Asamoah Boateng Afriyie has also finalized a three-year deal after his medical examinations.

🌳 | 🔴🟡🔵 PHOBIA A warm Phobian welcome to Asamoah Boateng Afriyie! 🤝 We’re thrilled to have you join the Hearts of Oak family. Let’s make some history together! Phobia! Masters!#AHOSC #PositiveEnergy #Starlife#Phobia4life pic.twitter.com/OjapiFdmTT — Phooobia! – #WeNeverSayDie 🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 13, 2024

Awuah is anticipated to bolster the team’s defensive solidity, while Afriyie, who scored 12 goals across various competitions last season, is expected to enhance their attacking prowess.

The signings come as Hearts of Oak rebuild their squad following a challenging 14th-place finish in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League under three different managers.

Meanwhile, the club is gearing up for a highly anticipated debut match in the Democracy Cup against archrivals Asante Kotoko.

The fixture is set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, July 17, kicking off at 18:00 GMT.