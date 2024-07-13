Ghana’s Black Queens suffered a 4-0 defeat against Japan in an international friendly at the Go Go Curry Stadium in Kanazawa.

Japan started the game aggressively, putting significant pressure on the Black Queens’ defense in the first quarter, which required extra effort from the Ghanaian side.

The Black Queens played most of the match with ten players after Captain Portia Boakye was sent off for fouling Japan’s Tanaka Mina.

Ghana’s first offensive attempt saw Doris Boaduwaa’s shot curl wide, as Japan continued to dominate. Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan Findiib emerged as the standout performer for Ghana, making several top-class saves to keep the hosts at bay.

In the 52nd minute, Tanaka Mina scored from a penalty area scramble following a Nagano free-kick, putting Japan in the lead. Quick goals from Hanata and Fujino Aoba in the 64th and 67th minutes, respectively, further weakened Ghana’s defense. Kitagawa added another goal for Japan in the 80th minute.

Despite their best efforts, the Black Queens could not recover from the four-goal deficit by the end of the game.

The match provided the technical team with an opportunity to evaluate the squad against high-level competition as they prepare for upcoming international assignments.