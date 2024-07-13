The Agona Royal family of Gomoa Ojobi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has performed the necessary rituals to unveil the newly installed ebusuapani.

He has replaced Ebusuapani Kweku Emma, who has joined his ancestors.

The newly installed ebusuapani, Seth Ayensu, has been officially unveiled and is now ready to fulfill his responsibilities as head of the Agona Royal Family of Ojobi after completing all necessary rituals.

In an interview with Adom News, Ebusuapani Seth Ayensu said he will not jeopardize the good legacy of his predecessor but will continue with the legacy they left behind.

He expressed his commitment to bring unity, development, and a brighter future for the youth of Gomoa Ojobi through education.

Seth Ayensu pledged to create an educational fund to support brilliant but needy children to transform the family’s future.

Meanwhile, some of the elders from the Agona family advised the newly installed ebusuapani to emulate the legacy of his predecessors and to avoid anything that might jeopardize the peace of the Agona family.

