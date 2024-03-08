The Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Dr. Delali Anku-Adiamah, has said his primary goal of revitalizing the club and elevating its status to that of a vibrant entity.

The announcement of Mr Anku-Adiamah’s appointment comes as part of the restructuring process after the Board of Directors of the club was dissolved.

Emphasizing his vision for restoring the club’s former prominence, Dr Anku-Adiamah articulated his aspiration for Hearts of Oak to emerge as a dynamic force within the football landscape in the coming years.

“In the upcoming years, my biggest ambition is to transform Hearts of Oak into a vibrant institution,” he said during an interview with Asempa FM’s on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I envision the club’s name resonating not only across Africa but also on other continents, akin to prominent European clubs. This expanded reach will attract sponsorships, leveraging the club’s significant brand presence. Achieving this goal stands as my paramount objective as Managing Director” he said.

Amidst these strategic developments, Hearts of Oak has relocated their home matches to the WAFA Park in Sogakope after being forced out of Accra Sports Stadium.

In the upcoming Matchday 20 fixtures, the Phobians face Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday, with kickoff slated for 15:00 GMT.

