Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has insisted the club remains the most successful club in the last two years despite their Africa campaign collapse.

The Pbobian Club, despite being exempted from the first round of the preliminary games, failed to book a place in the next round of the tournament.

In the second round of games, the Ghana Premier League side were crashed out with a 3-1 goal aggregate.

Hearts of Oak suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first league against ASR Bamako in Mali before recording a narrow 1-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium in the return leg.

However, Mr Odotei, believes Hearts of Oak remains the most successful club despite their poor campaign in Africa.

“No club in Ghana has been successful in the last two years,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show. “Hearts of Oak in the last two years has been more successful than any other club.

“We have won the Premier League, FA Cup back-to-back, and the Super Cup.

“I admit that our Africa campaign did not go as planned but we must realize that we are doing something right.

“We will surely correct the wrongs and make sure the mistakes are not repeated.”

Mr Odotei also reiterated that getting exempted in the first round of the CAF Confederations Cup is also an achievement for the club.