Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has opened up on why Samuel Boadu was shown the exit door.

Boadu after a slow start to the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League was fired after failing to record a win after three games played.

Hearts of Oak kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Aduana Stars before sharing spoils with Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko respectively.

“Boadu came and did very well but you see out of 15 away matches we won only one,” Odotei told Accra-based Hot FM.

“Our win on Sunday was the first win in about 10 matches and these were reasons we were not comfortable at the board level. Look, it got to a time he was not able to give us hope for the future,” he added.

Boadu led the Accra-based side to their first league title two seasons ago.

He also won back-to-back MTN FA Cups, Super Cup, and the 2021 President’s Cup during his time at the club.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the club has named David Ocloo as the new assistant coach as they seek to appoint a new trainer.

Annor Walker and Prosper Narteh Ogum have been linked to the vacant coaching job.