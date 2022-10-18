The Christian Ecumenical Bodies of Ghana is angered about the public uproar over their visit to illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region.

According them, claim that they went to the ‘galamsey’ sites to pray is ‘mischievous and erroneous’.

President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, described as unfortunate the insults being hurled on them on social media.

The clergy became a laughing stock when a video of the clergy praying at a ‘galamsey’ site went viral on social media.

Many questioned why the men of God will go and pray and sing at the illegal mining sites which is purely a human error.

Rather, they expected the clergy to put pressure on the government to crack the whip on those found culpable of engaging in galamsey.

Reacting to this, Rev. Frimpong Manso said they did not go to the galamsey sites to play but on a fact-finding mission.

He indicated that, comments from people on social media are borne out of ignorance and double standards.

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council President said they were devastated at the extent of damage done to Ghana’s lands and river bodies, especially in the Eastern Region.

“What we saw with our eyes is scary; our water bodies are now muddy so we must act fast before things get out of hand,” he stressed.

Rev. Frimpong Manso said the only way out is a ban on mining activities in the country to re-strategise and find a lasting solution to the problem.