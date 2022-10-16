Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Hearts of Oak have been eliminated from the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup in the preliminary round.

The reigning FA Cup champions’ 1-0 win was not enough having suffered a 3-0 loss in the first leg of the second round of games in Mali last weekend against ASR Bamako.

The result means that the team from Mali sails through to the final round thanks to a 3-1 aggregate win.

The Ghana Premier League outfit welcomed AS Real Bamako to the Accra Sports Stadium for the reverse fixture.

In a game where the Phobians needed to score at least three unanswered goals to stand any chance of going past the opponent, the team failed to perform.

A poor showing from the team throughout the 90 minutes saw Hearts of Oak only scoring once.

The narrow win means this is the end of the round for the Ghana Premier League side.

Ghana now has no representative in Africa. Last month, Asante Kotoko also crashed out of the CAF Champions League.

Hearts of Oak now turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League where they sit 13th with just two points.