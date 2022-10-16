Marcus Rashford sent an injury-time header wide as Manchester United were held by Newcastle United and slipped three points off a top-four place.

With virtually the last touch of a disappointing game, Casemiro floated a cross to the far post. Substitute Rashford climbed highest but his effort went wide of the far post.

A goal at that point would have been harsh on Newcastle, who came close to securing only their second victory at Old Trafford since 1972 but after Joelinton’s first-half header had hit the bar, the Brazilian failed to head the rebound into an empty net.

The hosts’ frustrations were summed up by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese striker, who had two second-half efforts disallowed, shook his head in irritation when he was replaced by Rashford 18 minutes from time.

He carried on chuntering to himself and shaking his head until he reached the dug-out, when he slumped down in simmering discontent.