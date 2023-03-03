Hearts of Oak fans have cautioned head coach of the side, Slavko Matic, to stay away from the team ahead of their Super Clash and President’s Cup game against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

Matic, who replaced Samuel Boadu, has come under massive pressure following a poor run of results in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak have suffered back-to-back defeats against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics.

The Phobians have won only one of six league games and their FA Cup elimination.

“Some sections of the supporters – whom I support because Matic is not doing well, want him out,” Kobby Jones told Joy Sports.

“If the management will not prevent him from being on the touchline [on Sunday], we will resist him because we believe he will not help us. We will do that,” he ended.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak sit 6th on the Premier League log with 28 points.