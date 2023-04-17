Hearts of Oak interim coach, David Ocloo has eulogized midfielder, Amankwah Baafi following his impressive performance on Sunday evening.

The Phobians in the matchday 26 games recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win over Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Philip Ofori broke the deadlock through an own goal in the first half.

After recess, Amankwah Baafi scored a stunning counter attacker to increase the tally of Hearts of Oak.

However, Samuel Ofori later pulled one back for the visitors to end the game in favour of the home side.

READ ALSO

Speaking after the game, Ocloo singled out Amankwah Baafi for his impressive performance.

“Amankwah Baafi is an exceptional player, I am very proud of him because he is so comfortable with the ball” he said after the game.

“He is able to play anywhere you place him. I believe the various national team coaches are watching him” he added.

Amankwah Baafi was named the Most Valuable Player after the game.

The win has propelled Hearts of Oak to the 3rd on the league log with 42 points.

The Phobians will be hosted by Bechem United in the matchday 27 games at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday.