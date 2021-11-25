Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo, has asked the club to sack head coach, Samuel Boadu if he is unable to turn the poor form of the team around.

After four matches into the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign, the Phobians are without a win after drawing three matches and losing the other one.

The embarrassing start of the season has left the club at the 15th in the league with just three points.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM in an interview, Mohammed Polo said Samuel Boadu must be sacked for the poor start to the season.

“Review Samuel Boadu’s work as soon as possible, if he cannot turn around the current run of poor form he should be sacked. If he can’t bounce back just give him the sack,” the veteran coach shared.

He has described the coach, Samuel Boadu, as a coach who lacks experience, saying his inexperience is accounting for Hearts of Oak’s struggles this season.

He added that the coach must show he is a top coach by being consistent with his team and not just a one-season wonder.

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to return to winning ways this weekend when they play JS Saoura in the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

