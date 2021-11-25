The Central East Police Command has arrested 22 persons including the Chief of Yamoah Nkwanta near Kasoa over a shooting incident that marred the installation of a chief in the area.



Briefing the media, the Regional Commander, DCOP Okyere Boapeah, said the factions engaged in a gun battle, putting the lives of citizens at risk.

He explained the arrest was effected after the two parties defied an earlier directive by the police not to install a new chief citing security reasons.

For several hours, residents of Yamoah Nkwanta were held hostage in their homes as the factions battled and displayed their shooting prowess.

It took the intervention of the police to bring the situation under control.

DCOP Boapeah said a pump-action gun, a foreign pistol, a metal handcuff, cartridges and sticks were retrieved from the arrested persons.

He said further investigations are underway with the suspects to be arraigned soon.

Meanwhile, the residents have called on the Inspector-General of Police to beef up security in the area.