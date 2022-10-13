Former Ghana international, Yaw Preko, has backed Hearts of Oak to secure qualification against ASR Bamako.

The Phobian Club suffered a 3:0 defeat in the first leg of the second round of the CAF Confederations Cup qualifiers in Mali over the weekend.

The Ghana Premier League giants must score four or more to secure a place in the next round.

However, Preko, who is a former coach and a player, believes the Rainbow Club is capable of overturning the scoreline.

“This is Hearts of Oak and I have witnessed a similar situation before and I can say it is not over,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“In the first leg, Hearts of Oak decided to dash the game out which was unfortunate in the return leg, things will definitely change.

“The players don’t need anything to beat ASR Bamako because the players know what is at stake. When I was there as an assistant coach, we had never won against Medeama at Tarkwa but with proper preparations, we went there and recorded a win.

“These players are capable of doing it,” he added.

Preko also implored the supporters to show up in their numbers to back the team to victory.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.