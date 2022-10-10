Former General Secretary of Hearts of Oak’s National Chapters Committee, Maxwell Asabre, has blamed the board chairman of the club, Togbe Afede XIV for the woes of the club.

The Phobians were humbled 3-0 in their first leg of the second round of the CAF Confederations Cup against ASR Bamako on Saturday in Mali.

With the second leg scheduled to kick off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, Mr Asabre has raised concerns about how the club has been managed in the past year.

Maxwell Nana Yaw Asabre

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, a sad Asabre accused the board chairman of being the reason for the woes of the club.

“Togbe Afede must be blamed for the woes of the club,” he said.

“He has appointed some people who know nothing about football to run the club. It is about time Akanbi and Odotei leave the club.

“The principles of the club are gradually deteriorating under the current management. We know football has evolved but this is Hearts of Oak and every fan knows the pedigree of the club but what is happening is unacceptable and embarrassing

“It is about time the NCC wakes up and demonstrates that they are not happy about what is happening,” he added.

Hearts of Oak in their last three games played in Africa have conceded 13 goals.