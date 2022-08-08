MTN FA Cup champions, Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of Central African Republic [CAR] striker, Yassan Ouatching on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old lanky forward joins the Ghana Premier League side on a two-year deal ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.

Ouatching has been without a club since August 2021 after leaving Bangladeshi side, Mohammedan SC.

Ouatching scored three goals and assisted two in 12 appearances during his short stay at Mohammedan SC.

He has two caps for the Central Africa national team since making his debut on June 1, 2022, in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifier against Angola in Luanda.

Ouatching also played against Ghana in the same competition four days later.

He is expected to help bolster Samuel Boadu’s squad ahead of the new Ghana Premier League campaign and the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.

Hearts of Oak have also signed Eric Ofori-Antwi, Junior Kaaba, and Zakari Yakubu.