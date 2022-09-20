The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association is calling on the government to urgently present the insurance packages promised frontline workers.

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Akufo-Addo proposed incentives for frontline health workers, including insurance packages.

But some health workers who were victims of Covid-19 say they are yet to receive any package.

Ashanti Regional Secretary for Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association says none of its members who were victims of Covid-19 has received the insurance package.

Patrick Tetteh says this is causing disaffection among members.

He was speaking at a training programme for health workers on vaccine hesitancy.

The training by the Ghana Health Service is to adequately arm the health workers with knowledge to handle people who have developed dissatisfaction with the COVID-19 vaccines.

Health promotion officer at the regional health directorate, Sally Barba Owusu Addo, says though the region is not recording new cases of Covid-19, there is the need to build herd immunity.

Religious beliefs, fear of vaccination and side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines are among factors crippling the intake of the dose.

The Ghana Health Service says the hesitancy rate among health workers is minimal, but there is the need to re-train them to lead public education.