Three family members were burnt to death Monday dawn when fire gutted a nine-bedroom house at Asuoyeboa in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The 45-year-old mother, Felicia Owusu, and her two children, who slept at the time of the incident, got trapped in their room.

The 11 and nine-year-old Obed Owusu and Christabel Owusu respectively were heard shouting for help but they could not be saved.

Mother, two children burnt to death

The father, however, managed to escape through the support of some residents.

But he sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The intervention of firefighters prevented the spread of the fire. Five of the 10 bedrooms were razed.

This brings to 18 the total number of deaths through fire outbreaks in the Ashanti region since the beginning of the year.

Mother, two children burnt to death

Regional Public Relations Officer of the Fire Service, DOIII Peter Addai, says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Preliminary information indicates the fire started from a room where mattresses had been packed. The deceased mother sells mattresses.

The fire officers say locked-up burglary doors prevented the family from escaping.

He advised the public to install emergency exits in homes.