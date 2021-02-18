The minister-designate for Fisheries and Aqua Culture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, today appeared before the Appointments Committee for her vetting by the Committee. Questions included the shooting incident in her constituency.

The state of Ghana’s fishing industry, the advantages fishing presents to the country and the management of marine culture also formed part of the questions asked by the Committee.

Madam Koomson pledged to consult all relevant stakeholders to find effective ways of improving the fishing industry and the marine culture of the country.

However, her responses to some questions about the portfolio she has been nominated for seem to be gaining a lot of attention from Ghanaians, especially on social media platforms.

But the nominee did not disappoint as she was captured in a fabulous outfit at the vetting.

She was adorned in a beautiful dress which carefully defined her curves with a matching bag and nose mask plus her beautiful hair and makeup.

