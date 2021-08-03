Hasaacas Ladies have booked a place at the maiden CAF women’s Champions League after the qualifying tournament.

The winners of Ghana’s women’s premier league beat USFA Burkina Faso 2-0 to reach the final stage of the qualifiers.

Veronica Appiah scored a header in the first half to put Hassacas in the lead.

Meanwhile, Milot Pokuaa set Doris Boaduwaa up in the second half to put the game beyond the reach of their opponents from Burkina Faso.

READ ON:

This victory sends Hasaacas Ladies to the finals of the WAFU Zone B Women’s Championship a slot to the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Championship as well.