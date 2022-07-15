As part of the preparations ahead of next season, FC Nordjaelland of Denmark will travel to Ghana to play Hasaacas Ladies Football Club.

The exhibition game will take place at the Nduom Sports Complex on Saturday, July 23, 2022, and will be the first time an European Women’s club will be coming to Ghana for a friendly encounter.

The Kick off is the traditional 3:00pm.

The arrangement for the game was made earlier in June 2022 as part of the Denmark champion’s pre-season.

FC Nordjaelland won the Danish Cup in 2020 and finished 3rd in the EliteDivisionen in the same year. The Danish side is expected to arrive in Ghana on Sunday, July 17 and the friendly kicks off eight days after.

The current WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League will make adjustments in preparation for the forthcoming campaign.