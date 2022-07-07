Ghanaian trio, Evelyn Badu, Doris Boadu and Perpetual Agyekum have been nominated for the 2022 CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.

The three players played together at Hasaacas Ladies during their historic run domestically and on the continent.

Badu, following an impressive season in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, sealed a move to Norwegian side Alvaldsness IL together with Agyekum, who was later released by the club.

The Black Princesses captain was adjudged Player of the Tournament as Hasaacas Ladies finished second in the Champions League.

Boaduwaa, on the other hand, was a regular feature for Hasmal Ladies in the just-ended season while she also contributed to Ghana’s Women’s U-20 team securing a ticket to Costa Rice for the U-20 FIFA World Cup.

The trio are also joined by Janet Egyir in the Women’s Inter-club Player of the Year for their performances in the continental club competition.

🇬🇭 @EvelynBadu15, @BoaduwaaDoris, Perpetual Agyekum and Janet Egyir all make the initial nominees for the Inter-club Player of the Year#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/KTfmdiVYOS — Lawrence Baidoo (@kweku_lawrence) July 6, 2022

Badu and Boaduwaa were also shortlisted for the Women’s Young Player of the Year award while Hasaacas Ladies will be vying for the Club of the Year award.

The 2022 CAF Awards has been scheduled for Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Morocco’s capital Rabat.