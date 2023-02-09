Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP), Haruna Iddrisu, on Thursday had difficulty finding a seat on the Minority side in the Chamber during proceedings.

He, therefore, had to settle on Bekwai MP and First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu’s seat on the Majority side which was vacant because he [Joe Wise] chaired the sitting.

Following the recent parliamentary leadership reshuffle, the former Minority Leader was asked to take the seat of Asutifi South MP, Collins Dauda in the front row.

Mr Dauda has, however, protested the decision which has left Mr Iddrisu hanging.

Mr Iddrisu has told the House, he won’t take the chair belonging to Mr Dauda but will occupy any other chair offered to him.

“There was [an issue] of whether I should take over from Collins Dauda or not and I have told them that Collins Dauda is senior by age…he is senior even to this House. So I will not sit in his chair as somebody who is well trained from home.

“So any other chair is acceptable to me, I am still the elected representative for Tamale South,” he said.

This brought amazement on the faces of the members, especially those from his side.

It’s a ritual in the House that former leaders and senior members will occupy the front seat in Parliament.

But the side of the Minority has most senior members such as Cletus Avoka and Collins Dauda, hence, one of them has to accede their chair to Mr Iddrisu.

Former Deputy Majority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, has accepted the seat of his successor Armah Kofi Buah behind his former seat.

It is not clear yet where former chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak will sit.