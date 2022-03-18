President Nana Akufo-Addo has been urged to be humble, admit there is a challenge and call for national dialogue over the raging economic hardships.

“I think the best thing first and foremost is that Akufo-Addo and his team must admit to Ghanaians that there is a problem and then you tell us your alternatives or better still call for national dialogues.

“Call people like Seth Terpker, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, Kwabena Duffuor or even call John Mahama and seek advice from him as a nation and not as NPP but usual of them, they claim they have the men but now see, petrol selling at almost 10,” a former District Chief Executive for Sekyere Afram Plains, Fuseini Donkor, said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, prior to taking over power in 2016 through his lectures, gave the people of Ghana hope that things can be made right with homegrown solutions.

Through his lectures and seminars he spoke at, he indicated that Ghana’s problems were a result of the incompetence of the managers of the country’s economy.

Currently, the people of Ghana are complaining about hardship and the rise in the cost of living in the country.

Fuel prices are skyrocketing while the Ghana cedi is falling against other currencies in the world.

However, to Mr Donkor, nothing seems to be done to salvage the situation, especially by the people who claimed to have the solutions to the country’s problems.

“This government is just jumping and clutching to excuses. Things went bad even before covid but they used covid as an excuse and we still benefitted from the fund but they have not accounted for it.

“We are now organising a Cabinet meeting and just going to talk without any solution. Where is the economic team when the Finance Minister has run out of ideas? Bawumia is in E-library learning and the rest are all lost and so they have to be candid and tell Ghanaians the real truth about the economy,” he added.