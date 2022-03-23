Hammer signs producer Smokey Beatz

Hammer of The Last Two Music Group has announced the signing of music producer Smokey Beatz.

According to the music veteran, the young producer has a bright future in the industry and certainly stands out in 2022.

“That boy is amazing. He’s shy when it comes to going out there; I’m trying to push him. I just signed him actually,” Hammer said on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z.

The record producer, known in real life as Edward Nana Poku Osei, touted the potential of Smokey Beatz when he highlighted some of the things that informed the decision to sign the young music producer.