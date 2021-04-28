Popular socialite-turned-musician, Mona Montrage, also known as Hajia4Real, has revealed her plans to undergo surgery someday to enhance her butts or breasts.

Hajia4Real made the revelation in a chat with BBC Pidgin, as she dispelled the rumours that she has already undergone some surgery to enhance her body which is pretty banging already.

According to the mother of one, even though she has not done so yet, she has plans to do it someday.

The “Badder Than” singer added that there is totally nothing wrong with any lady deciding to go through plastic surgery to get the body she wants in order to be confident in herself.