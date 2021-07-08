Haitian first lady Martine Moïse will be treated at a hospital in Miami following an attack on Wednesday morning in which her husband, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, Haiti’s ambassador to the United States told Reuters and other media reporters.

Moïse arrived in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon, according to Miami Herald reporter Jacqueline Charles.

She was transported from Haiti via “air ambulance,” she said.

Air ambulance with #Haiti First Lady just arrived a few minutes ago in South Florida from #Haiti. She is alive. https://t.co/7G6cYF930S — Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) July 7, 2021

Haiti’s Ambassador to the United States Bocchit, Edmond told reporters on Wednesday that Martine Moïse was in critical condition following Wednesday’s attack.

“She is stable but in critical condition,” Edmond said. “Efforts are being done now to take her to Miami to be treated.”

Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement on Wednesday that a shooting happened in the early hours of Wednesday at the president’s home.

Joseph has not publicly identified the assailants, but he said some of them spoke Spanish.