Charles Jesaja Herrmann, the son of Ghana Black Stars, C.K. Akonnor, has joined Belgian club, KV Kortrijk on a three year deal.

Jesaja is a German-born and has played in the Bundesliga all his life.

He joined Kortrijk from Wolfsberg.

The 21-year-old joined Kortrijk from Wolfsburg, where he spent his youth career.

“I am very happy to join KV Kortrijk. It is a new beginning for me and I look forward to helping this team do well this season and for the period I will be here,” Jesaja told Omasports exclusively after signing his contract with the Belgian club.

“They have shown great belief in me, and I am glad to be able to start again here after a difficult period in my career,” he added.

Herrmann has made 27 appearances at U15 to U19 levels for Germany.

He is, however, eligible to represent the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana as per the FIFA Rules.