Borussia Dortmund advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-2 draw over Sevilla that won this tie 5-4 on aggregate.

The visitors were the better side in the first half, sending a succession of crosses into the Dortmund area before they lost possession near the own goal and eventually conceded a tap-in to Erling Haaland.

In the second half, Haaland doubled Dortmund’s lead with a retaken penalty, after having a goal chalked off minutes earlier in a VAR-dominated five minutes.

Youssef En-Nesyri later pulled one back with a penalty for Sevilla midway through the second half and then grabbed another six minutes into injury time to give Dortmund a tense finish.

Dortmund have recently slipped to sixth in the Bundesliga, but still have a chance of silverware in both the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.