Porto progressed from a pulsating Champions League match on away goals as it ended 4-4 on aggregate against Juventus.

A topsy-turvy match saw chances at both ends, a red card, and five goals scored, but it was a brace from Sergio Oliveira that proved decisive.

The visitors went into the game 2-1 up from the first leg, and it was they who edged an end-to-end opening to the game as chances came at both ends right from the first whistle. And a goal from the penalty spot after 19 minutes put Porto in the driving seat, with Oliveira sending Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way after Mehdi Taremi had been fouled in the box.

Porto came out after the break looking to hold on to their two-goal advantage, but the tie was all square inside 20 minutes as a brace from Federico Chiesa brought Juventus back to 3-3 on aggregate.

And to make matters worse for the visitors, two yellow cards in the space of two minutes for Mehdi Taremi left them down to 10 men with over half an hour still remaining on the clock.

It was a stunning turnaround and left the tie hanging in the balance, and the drama continued in extra-time. Oliveira’s long-range free-kick seemed to have won it with time running out, but a towering header from Adrien Rabiot set up a barnstorming finish with the game on the line. But the 10 men of Porto clung on to seal a remarkable result in Turin.

Porto will have to wait a while to find out who they face next, as the draw for the quarter-finals is still 10 days away. It’ll be held at UEFA’s HQ in Nyon on Friday 19 March, with the ties scheduled to be played over the first two weeks of April.