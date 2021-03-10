On Tuesday, the playing body of the Black Satellites, technical team and the management team were hosted at the Jubilee House by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ghana defeated Uganda to win the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania over the weekend.

Afriyie Barnieh’s brace was enough for the team to emerge as champions for the fourth time after previously winning it in 1993, 1999, and 2009.

The team was hosted at the Jubilee House when they presented the trophy to President Akufo-Addo.

The President heaped praises on the players for winning the competition and said that their efforts had earned the respect and gratitude of the nation.

“I know Nouakchott where you won the trophy is not a very friendly place but you managed to win the trophy and the country is very proud of your achievement,” he said.

“What the country is giving you is a token but it is something to tell you how happy Ghanaians are with what you have done,” he added.

Each player of the U-20 team, the Black Satellites, will receive a gift of USD 10,000 for winning the U-20 AFCON tournament.

The President added that the team’s technical unit and other members of the team would take home USD 5,000 each.

The President also gave out personal gifts of USD 5,000 each to the team’s captain, Daniel Afriyie, Ibrahim Danlad, the team’s goalkeeper, Isahaku Fatawu, the tournament’s best player and head coach, Abdul Karim Zito.

Below are some exciting pictures:

GFA President Kurt Okraku and Dr Randy Abbey, who is the Management Committee Chairman of the U-20

Team captain, Afriyie Barnieh presents trophy to President Akufo-Addo

Black Satellites with President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo lifts U-20 trophy

Trophies at Jubilee House

Kurt Okraku, President Akufo-Addo and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif