There is no denying the fact that young songstress Gyakie is attaining higher heights in the music sphere, locally and globally.

Back in the studio where she recorded her widely acclaimed Seed EP, she opened up on why she likes to record with the lights off.

“It is a spiritual moment for me whenever I have to record music. Whenever the place is dark, I feel I am in the studio alone. Even without the producer, I am able to imagine whatever I want to write in terms of the lyrics, especially when it’s a love song,” she told Becky on E Vibes.

Jackline Acheampong, known popularly known as Gyakie, is a Ghanaian afrobeat/afro singer.

In 2019, Gyakie released her first single titled ‘Love is Pretty’ which paved way for another single ‘Never Like This.’

Make a date with E-Vibes to watch the full interview on September 11, 2021. – E-Vibes is a weekly programme that delves into the background of the country’s celebrated personalities who are doing tremendous work in their chosen field of work cutting across sectors.

In August 2020, the ‘Forever’ song from her five-track EP, titled ‘Seed’ was her claim to fame enjoying airplay and leading charts in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.

Gyakie is the daughter of Ghanaian award-winning Highlife musician, Nana Acheampong.

The songstress completed T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi and is now an undergraduate student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology offering International Business.

Watch the video below: