Actress Funke Akindele Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz, were quick to stop one of their twin boys from embarking on a mission in their kitchen.

Apparently, the young boy had gotten wind of the viral crate challenge on social media and he attempted to give it a go.

The actress took to her Instastory channel with a video showing the moment she and her husband intercepted their son’s mission in the kitchen.

The boy had already started stacking packs of bottled water together to help him build a wall of crates just as seen on social media.

READ ALSO:

However, the ‘Jenifa’ actress was quick to caution him and stopped him from completing the mission.

She quickly instructed her son to dismantle the packs of bottled water and have them returned to their rightful place.

Her husband was heard in the background as she supervises the young man.