Journalist, Emmanuel Agyemang alias Braa Emma’s valiant effort to break the Guinness World Record for the longest interview marathon has come to an abrupt halt, citing medical reasons.

Braa Emma embarked on the ambitious endeavor at Bayview Village in Accra on March 29, 2024, aiming to etch his name in the record books.

After an impressive 37 hours and 44 minutes into the challenge, Emmanuel successfully surpassed the existing record on March 30, 2024, at 8:21 pm.

However, as the hours wore on, medical professionals monitoring the event advised him to suspend the attempt due to health concerns.

Initially slated to span a remarkable 80 hours, from March 29 to April 1, 2024, the marathon, fell short of its intended duration.

However, before it’s end Braa Emma engaged in a series of interviews with a diverse array of personalities, including Mzbel, Captain Smart, Sammy Flex, DJ Juicy, Sara Juma, and Nana Yaa Brefo, among others.

Find attached press statement: