The Ghana Water Company Limited would be prosecuting over 6,500 customers in the Eastern Region for defaulting payments for a year and more.

The over 6, 500 customers or domestic water consumers in the Eastern Region owe the company to the tune of Ghc 11, 434,405.10 as of July 2021.

Out of the 11 Water Districts in the Eastern Region, the Krobo area has the highest debt with 1,554 customers owing the company an amount of Ghc 2,904,545.46 followed by the New Juaben West with 1,169 customers owing an amount of Ghc 1,267,166.32.

The Akwatia District has the least debt with 26 customers owing Ghc 25,190.22.

The Eastern Regional Commercial Manager of Ghana Water Company Limited, John Mensah Adja, disclosed to colleague Maxwell Kudekor that the indebtedness by customers is affecting the daily operations of the Company.

He indicated that the company has sent notice to customers to clear their debt or face the company in court.

Mr Mensah added that though the debt existed before the covid -19, the free water policy exacerbated the debt portfolio.

The Eastern Regional Chief Manager of Ghana Water Company Limited, Asomani Nyarko, explained the cause of water rationing in part of Koforidua and advised water consumers accordingly.

Data available indicated that the debt portfolio in the Eastern Region has risen to Ghc 40, 157,233.05 as at September 2021.