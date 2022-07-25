The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has granted amnesty to all customers who owe the company or have issues with their connections.

The amnesty is to enable various customers pay their arrears.

In a statement on dated Sunday, July 24, 2022, the management of GWCL said the amnesty will start from August 1 to 31, 2022.

Below is a list of customers to benefit from the GWCL’s amnesty:

1. Customers with two or more months arrears, will be amnestied to enable them settle all outstanding bills before the end of August 2022, or risk having their names published in the national dailies.

2. All customers with issues on their bills should contact the nearest district office for rectification.

3. Citizens who have illegally connected water to their properties are being advised to report themselves to any regional or district offices of the GWCL for their services to be regularised.

4. All customers are encouraged to take advantage of this period to right the wrongs or will have to face the rigors of the law.

5. All GWCL collection/pay points are opened during normal working hours and customers can also pay their bills via mobile money channels with all the telecommunications networks.