

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has expressed gratitude to the government for the inclusion of traders as beneficiaries in the Pokuase housing scheme.

GUTA has said traders deem the scheme as a golden opportunity to own houses, considering the housing deficit in the country.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary, Alpha Abdullah Shaban, the union also expressed appreciation to banks for their preparedness for effective collaboration.

Meanwhile, GUTA has appealed to government to extend the scheme to other regions so its members there can also benefit.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on August 1, cut sod for the commencement of an 8,000 housing units project on a 203-acre land at Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region.

Under the scheme, the Ministry of Works and Housing involved the traders as low and middle-income earners in the country under the Revised National Affordable Housing Programme.

The government is expected to subsidise the housing units by providing land and infrastructure to absorb a critical component of the construction cost, while the private sector complements the effort by raising funds to build apartments on a cost-recovery basis.

Read GUTA's statement below:

