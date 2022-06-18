A gang of suspected armed robbers have invaded the house of Mr Atsu Makafui Kumordzi, a lotto operator, and shot to death a 51-year-old driver, at Ayitikope in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region.



The robbers escaped with an undisclosed amount of money before a team of armed policemen from Akatsi arrived at the scene.



Mr. Kumordzi, who is a businessman, owns Makafui and Son’s Company Limited, a private lotto company.



Dotsey Dogbatey, driver of the company, and father of three suffered gunshot wounds on the chest and was pronounced dead at the Akatsi Municipal Hospital, Monday night.



The robbers also assaulted other victims, who suffered injuries as a result.



Gakpo Yao, a victim and a staff of the company, who was treated and discharged from the hospital, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the robbers forcibly entered the gated premises immediately after he had returned from the day’s lotto operation.



He said a colleague after hearing knocks at the entrance, opened the gate thinking it was another batch of workers who had returned from the field.



Yao said: “I was about placing my car key at where we put them after returning from the field when we saw the fully armed robbers enter the house and ask us to provide the whereabouts of our boss.”



He said because they failed to show the location of their ‘master’, the robbers shot indiscriminately.



Ms. Cecilia Gadasu, a caterer at the residency, who suffered brutalities, said the robbers hit her head, waist, and knees with metallic and wooden objects.



The GNA further gathered that Dovlo Nagodei, a victim, was referred to the Ho Teaching Hospital for medical attention due to the severity of the head injury he suffered, whilst two other victims, including a female, were currently receiving treatment at the Akatsi Municipal hospital.



Superintendent of Police Isaac Baah, the Akatsi Municipal Police Commander, who confirmed the incident to the GNA, said no arrest had been made and the police were on a manhunt for the perpetrators of the crime.



It could be recalled that armed robbers attacked and assaulted Mr. Kumordziat at the same residency, and bolted with huge sums of money, on May 29, last year.

