When a couple held an indoor wedding reception, they least envisaged things could go horribly wrong.

The wedding reception came to an abrupt end when fire which stared from the decoration fabrics swept through the auditorium.

Per reports, the fire was lit to a firecracker by the event organizers when it was time for the couple’s to toast.

In the videos currently in circulation, the decoration drapes were burnt and the entire hall was lit with fire.

The MC could be heard signaling guests to move out quickly using the nearest exit available.

No casualty was recorded.

